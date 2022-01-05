How empathy can help heal a divided nation
Empathy can help bridge peoples' differences by helping them recognize their shared humanity. Dr. Jon LaPook has more on what empathy means.
Empathy can help bridge peoples' differences by helping them recognize their shared humanity. Dr. Jon LaPook has more on what empathy means.
Chad Ochocinco is a new dad in the new year.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyEverything old is new again in the Philippines where family names, wealth, and a virulent internet dominate a tumultuous race for the next president.The image of Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled as a profligate dictator for two decades, shines brighter than ever nearly 36 years after he and his free-spending wife, Imelda, were tossed out in the bloodless “People Power Revolution” and flown with family and cronies—and $77 million worth of c
Jalen Hurts reached out to Washington and the NFL about how to prevent what he called a "near-tragic incident" at FedEx Field in the future.
On Monday's "The View," co-host Behar explained Goldberg's absence by revealing the show moderator tested positive for COVID over the holidays. Co-host Sunny Hostin also had COVID over the break.
The Very Rev. David Hudgins was the pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Adrian for 10 years. He was judicial vicar for the Diocese of Lansing.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunisa Lee (@sunisalee) Suni Lee is speaking out about her new relationship after going public with boyfriend Jaylin Smith over the holidays. On Dec.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his reaction to Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
Some officers also told The New York Times that they weren't sure if their colleagues would risk their lives to defend the building again.
via Facebook A deputy district attorney and up-and-coming Republican political star in California’s Orange County has died abruptly after telling friends she contracted COVID-19.Kelly Ernby, a presumed candidate for the state Assembly in 2022, was only 46 years old. According to the Los Angeles Times, she fell ill shortly after speaking out against vaccine mandates at a rally organized by Turning Point USA on Dec. 4.“There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” she was quoted
The white one-piece has become a staple in Susan Lucci's swimwear collection
"In reality, it was literally things stuck together with staples and tape."View Entire Post ›
Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used
The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.
Her final moments were bittersweet.
She had three stepchildren with her late husband.
Fred Dufour/GettyWith cheekbones “so high and bulbous as to appear to threaten their owners’ vision,” as an Australian newspaper described them a decade ago, the Bogdanoff twins drew attention wherever they went. The controversial celebrity scientists, who both obtained doctorates after penning a series of impenetrable and allegedly meaningless physics papers, were descendants of nobility and, later, a meme beloved on social media platforms like Reddit and 4chan.But their voyage through the star
"I get asked by women every day whether it's normal, and I want people to see: It never ends and it has absolutely nothing to do with you," Kimes wrote.
The record-breaking Jeopardy! champion said she is doing "fine" after being robbed
He shoved the 72-year-old man to the floor from behind, breaking his nose and cheek, deputies said.
Rob Kim/GettyThe U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot revealed more exasperated texts between Sean Hannity and the Trump White House, and implored the Fox News host to cooperate with the ongoing probe.Hannity enjoyed a close relationship with former President Donald Trump and his final Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. A week before the attack on the Capitol, the Fox News host expressed concerns about Trump’s plans to thwart a congressional certification of Joe Biden’s electoral