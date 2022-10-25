Emperor penguins could be in danger of extinction in 'foreseeable future,' officials say

One of the most famous Antarctic species could be battling extinction in the next century, wildlife officials say, as the emperor penguin was given the threatened species status under the Endangered Species Act by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Tuesday, with climate change listed as a primary cause.

The largest penguin species in the world, the white bellied, orange-marked flightless birds inhabit much of Antarctica, with 61 known breeding colonies in the continent, according to the service.

Even though the emperor penguin population has remained relatively stable, with an estimated 625,000-650,000 birds around today, wildlife officials say a significant portion of the species' population "is in danger of extinction in the foreseeable future."

Citing the ESA, wildlife officials say the emperor penguin is threatened because its habitat and range are facing possible destruction, as well as natural and manmade factors affecting its existence. The birds would become an endangered species if its habitat or range is under immediate danger.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates by 2050, the global population of emperor penguins could decrease by 26%-47%, depending on how emissions levels and climate change progress.

By 2100, the service has "substantial uncertainty" regarding the species' population. The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, a research group that has studied the species, estimates that 99% of the population could be gone by then.

'An alarm bell but also a call to action'

Loss of sea ice is at the forefront of climate change's potential impact on penguin populations. Each winter, frozen seawater floats on the ocean's surface before retreating in the summer, according to NASA. During those winter months, with sea ice at a premium, emperor penguins form breeding colonies, search for food and use it to avoid becoming prey to killer whales and leopard seals.

But the rise of carbon dioxide emissions means Earth's temperature is rising, the service says, meaning there could be reduction of sea ice. The ice also plays a crucial role for penguin chicks. Newborns are typically born in the late summer, but with less sea ice, they could be susceptible to death in the freezing waters without having the time to grow adult feathers.

"This listing reflects the growing extinction crisis and highlights the importance of the ESA and efforts to conserve species before population declines become irreversible," service director Martha Williams said in a statement. "Climate change is having a profound impact on species around the world and addressing it is a priority for the Administration. The listing of the emperor penguin serves as an alarm bell but also a call to action."

The ruling comes as several organizations have longed asked for the species to have protections. In 2011, the Center for Biological Diversity petitioned to the wildlife service for them to be put under the ESA. The agency agreed about the potential danger to the population in 2014, but did not make any efforts to propose protections, and in 2019, the Center for Biological Diversity sued the Trump Administration for failing to act on it.

With emperor penguins protected under the ESA, federal agencies are now required to reduce threats to the population, such as reducing the fishing of primary penguin food like krill and squid. Dubbed "the world’s strongest environmental law focused on preventing extinction and facilitating recovery of imperiled species" by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the ruling also promotes international conservation strategies and research on how to stabilize the population.

"Listing emperor penguins as a threatened species is an important step for raising awareness about the impact of climate change," Stephanie Jenouvrier, seabird ecologist at the institute who has studied the emperor penguin population, said in a statement. "Emperor penguins, like many species on earth, face a very uncertain future, which is dependent on people working together to reduce carbon pollution."

The final ruling on the emperor penguin's threatened status will be published on Oct. 26, and will go into effect 30 days later.

