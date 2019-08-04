Is Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited (HKG:887) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

The CEO of Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited (HKG:887) is Cindy Yeung. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Cindy Yeung's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited is worth HK$1.3b, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$5.1m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$3.4m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of HK$783m to HK$3.1b. The median total CEO compensation was HK$2.1m.

As you can see, Cindy Yeung is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Emperor Watch & Jewellery has changed over time.

SEHK:887 CEO Compensation, August 4th 2019

Is Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited Growing?

Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 113% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 16%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 15% over three years, many shareholders in Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Emperor Watch & Jewellery shares with their own money (free access).

