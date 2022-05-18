Emphasis patrols in Tukwila net multiple arrests, drugs, guns

Emphasis patrols over the past several weeks in Tukwila have resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of guns, drugs and stolen merchandise, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

The patrols on Andover Park West between Tukwila Parkway and Strander Boulevard began due to concerns from community members and observations from officers and detectives of “brazen narcotic use at bus shelters, drug paraphernalia and litter left behind, erratic behavior of those under the influence of narcotics and an increase in brazen retail theft,” according to the department.

Law enforcement have made arrests for theft and other active warrants, and have seized drugs like fentanyl, crystal meth, oxycodone and other drugs packaged for either individual use or distribution.

Several people arrested had numerous active warrants from multiple jurisdictions.

In addition to drugs, officers recovered guns, ammunition and thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen merchandise with which thieves had loaded up shopping carts, bags and suitcases.

According to police, several thieves tried walking right past officers at the exit of the store with visible merchandise they were trying to steal.

“Some just ditched the merchandise inside of the store prior to committing the crime, and one individual, realizing that he was busted, walked right up to two officers on an unrelated call and handed them a suitcase full of alcohol that he had just stolen,” the police department’s official blog said.

Other recovered items include alcohol, Tide pods, clothing, bedding and televisions.

Tukwila police say that the majority of the thieves are not from Tukwila and came to the area specifically to commit the crimes.

According to the department’s blog post, the emphasis patrols have resulted in “a visible drop in individuals loitering in the area, less thefts being reported, less discarded narcotic paraphernalia and less litter in the area.”