Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A CA$0.15 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Empire's shares before the 14th of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.60 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Empire has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of CA$38. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Empire's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Empire is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Empire generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 12% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Empire's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Empire's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 69% per annum for the past five years. Empire earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Empire has delivered an average of 8.4% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Empire? Empire has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

