Empire Energy Group's (ASX:EEG) investors will be pleased with their favorable 58% return over the last five years

Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX:EEG) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 32% in the last quarter. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. Its return of 58% has certainly bested the market return! While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 45% drop, in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Empire Energy Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last half decade Empire Energy Group's revenue has actually been trending down at about 19% per year. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a respectable 10%, compound, over that time. It's probably worth checking other factors such as the profitability, to try to understand the share price action. It may not be reflecting the revenue.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Empire Energy Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Empire Energy Group shareholders are down 45% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 10% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Empire Energy Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Empire Energy Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

