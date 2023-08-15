Empire man — sentenced to life in prison for 1996 murder — is released after change to law

More than 25 years ago, a juror who served on a Stanislaus County murder trial told a Modesto Bee reporter after the verdict that the killer could still be out there.

“What I want to know is what (law enforcement) is going to do about it,” the juror said.

But the juror and the 11 others on the panel still convicted the defendant, Paul Guice, of murdering Raul Gonzales Ramirez in the parking lot of an Empire bar in August 1996. And no one else ever was arrested or charged with the slaying.

The jury also found Guice did not use a firearm in the commission of the crime and found him not guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jurors believed that the evidence showed Guice was at the scene but didn’t fire the fatal shot. Some felt he should be convicted of a lesser offense like manslaughter, but the juror who spoke with The Bee said the jury instructions were clear: If they found that Guice had participated in an underlying felony crime — in this case, robbing Ramirez — then he was guilty of the murder, regardless of his intent.

“That’s the felony murder rule,” the prosecutor told The Bee. “We can’t allow people to kill people during a robbery, even accidentally.”

That was the felony murder rule then. But in 2019, that law changed significantly under Senate Bill 1437.

Now the prosecution must prove that a murder defendant was the actual killer, a major participant who acted with reckless indifference to human life or someone who aided and abetted with intent to kill.

The amendment to the felony murder rule was retroactive, so anyone convicted of murder, attempted murder or manslaughter could petition for resentencing.

Guice is one of over 150 defendants from from Stanislaus County who petitioned, but among only a handful to be successful.

Last month, his petition was granted and his murder conviction was vacated, along with his sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Public Defender Jennifer Jennison. He was resentenced to three years in prison for the robbery, well under the 27 years he served, and released in late July at the age of 63.

“He is going home to a very supportive family who was there in force both days of the hearing,” Jennison said. “(It’s) just so remarkable that someone previously sentenced to die in prison is now going home to his family.”

Evidence at trial

According to evidence presented at Guice’s trial, Ramirez had been inside the bar talking about having a large sum of cash and was wearing a gold medallion necklace. A bartender tried to discourage Ramirez from talking openly about his money and later, after Ramirez became intoxicated, told him to take a break. The bartender, along with the bar’s owner and a regular who sometimes worked as a bouncer, walked Ramirez outside.

Within an hour, Ramirez was shot once in the chest and died a short time later at a hospital.

Other evidence, according to court documents, was that witnesses heard multiple shots fired; that bloody clothing associated with Guice and a revolver were found at his friend’s house near the bar; and that hair consistent with Guice’s was found on Ramirez’s body and the revolver.

While being booked into jail, Guice told the intake deputy that he “shot someone at a bar” but wasn’t sure if he killed him. He additionally told a pastor that Ramirez approached him, pointed a gun in his face, and a struggle ensued. According to court documents, Guice told the pastor he grabbed the gun, his thumb got stuck between its hammer, and then it went off. Ramirez fell on top of him and went limp, Guice told the pastor.

In his July 10 order, Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Robert Westbrook wrote, “The trial jury’s explicit verdicts preclude this court from making an inconsistent finding that the evidence establishes beyond reasonable doubt that Mr. Guice did fire the shot that killed Mr. Ramirez. The Court believes it important to also make this point clear: were this issue not precluded, this Court would reach the same findings as the original jury on this point.”

Westbrook said the evidence presented two reasonable interpretations of whether Guice was the actual killer.

“His own statements are condemning. However, more shots were heard than were capable of being fired from the weapon seized in this case,” Westbrook wrote. “This fact strongly suggests the presence of more than one gun being fired, and thus the presence of more than one person firing a weapon.”

There was evidence that the bar regular/occasional bouncer, one of the three men who walked the intoxicated victim to the parking lot, remained outside and was at the scene. One witness reported hearing a man say, “Go ahead, little brother, and shoot him.” According to court documents, “little brother” was a catch phrase used by the bouncer.

And Westbrook said there was circumstantial evidence that a struggle over the gun that Guice described to the pastor may have actually occurred, including an injury to Guice’s thumb and bruising on his body.

“Once it is conceded that (the bouncer) may have been on scene, the door is opened to the possibility of myriad other potential shooters,” Westbrook wrote.

For many of the same reasons that there wasn’t proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Guice fired the fatal shot, there also was also sufficient proof that he was not a major participant who acted with reckless indifference to human life or aided and abetted with intent to kill, Westbrook wrote.

“The evidence does not establish what role, if any, the defendant played in the planning of the robbery of Mr. Ramirez,” Westbrook wrote. “The evidence does not even establish beyond reasonable doubt the existence of ‘a plot’ in the first place.”

Mark Zahner, the assistant district attorney on the case, said, “We are disappointed with the outcome of the case and we are still assessing any future action. We found the defendant’s admission about shooting and killing the victim, along with other facts presented at the trial, compelling.”

Others resentenced and released

Guice is among a handful of Stanislaus County homicide or attempted homicide defendants, out of 152 who petitioned, to have his conviction vacated and be resentenced under SB 1437. Zahner said there are 24 cases still pending.

Other people who were resentenced and released from prison include:

Pablo Mora, a getaway driver in a deadly 2013 home invasion robbery attempt of an illegal marijuana growing operation at a south Modesto home. He served almost nine years of his original 15-year, eight-month sentence before being released in summer 2022.

Ernesto Morales, convicted of a 2009 robbery and murder of a Modesto convenience store clerk, but his co-defendant was the shooter. He served 10 years of his original 15-year-to-life sentence before being released in January 2022.

Darlene Fouse, the gateway driver in a series of home invasion robberies that culminated in a police chase, during which one of her co-defendants shot at pursuing sheriff’s deputies. She served 19 years of her two consecutive sentences of 15 years to life before being released in October 2022.