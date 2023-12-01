Empire Pizza to open Rock Hill, south Charlotte restaurants

Empire Pizza’s expanding footprint will take it to south Charlotte and Rock Hill next year — but franchising is the focus for future growth.

The goal is for 10 corporate stores to open in the next two years. There are five locations currently and two in the pipeline. But there’s no limit when it comes to franchising, Constantine Doulaveris, president, says. The initial focus will be on the Carolinas and the Southeast, he adds.

The 15-year-old brand has dialed in operations over the last few years. That meant streamlining processes and adding new equipment to make cooking more efficient and consistent for employees and customers.

“We’ve changed. We’ve grown. We’ve remodeled and solved problems,” Doulaveris says. “We continue to do so to this day. I think the model is ready for a franchisee to come in.”

Empire dishes up New York-style pizza, simple American-style pasta dishes, chicken wings, burgers and sandwiches. The dough is made in-house as are the sauces. Homemade meatballs are a big seller.

