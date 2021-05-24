‘Empire’ star Bryshere Gray sentenced to jail in domestic violence case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jared Alexander
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The ‘Empire’ actor has reportedly pled guilty to felony aggravated assault and will serve 10 days in county jail and 3 years probation

According to recent reports, Empire star Bryshere Gray has been sentenced to jail in a domestic violence case.

As theGrio previously reported, Gray was accused by his wife last year of “assaulting her for hours”. Per theGrio‘s original report, the police alleged at the time, “that the 26-year-old actor assaulted and strangled his wife who eventually escaped the home running to a nearby gas station.” After calling 911 in July of 2020, his wife was eventually treated and released for injuries from the alleged assault.

At the time, Gray was eventually “arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct charges.” Now, Gray has officially been sentenced to jail in the domestic violence case.

Bryshere Gray thegrio.com
Bryshere Gray attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Read More: ‘Empire’ actor Bryshere Gray arrested, accused of assaulting wife

Per a recent report from TMZ, Gray has officially been sentenced to jail in the domestic violence case, a little under a year after the initial reports. TMZ reportedly obtained legal documents detailing that Gray, “pled guilty to felony aggravated assault and, as part of his plea agreement, he’s been sentenced to 10 days in county jail and 3 years probation.” The former Empire star has been ordered to pay restitution and is reportedly will have to enroll in a domestic violence offender treatment program.

Other details coming to light from the documents include that Gray will have to refrain from consuming any illegal drugs and will “have to submit to drug and alcohol testing,” and also, “can’t possess any stun guns, tasers or any other kind of firearm.”

Bryshere Gray thegrio.com
Bryshere Y. Gray attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Read More: ‘Empire’ star Bryshere Gray sued by landlords for $26K in dog damage

As TheGrio previously reported, Gray began his career as a rapper and street performer in Philadelphia. He appeared in the BET miniseries, The New Edition Story as Michael Bivins, and of course, played Hakeem Lyon on Empire for 102 episodes. This instance was also not Gray’s first scuffle with the law.

As theGrio reported in May 2020, the actor was sued by his landlords for $26K in damages. Per theGrio’s original report, the actor was “accused of leaving his dog inside the home for long periods of time who then defecated all over the place. Furthermore, the animal was also left unattended in other common areas, urinating and defecating there as well.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post ‘Empire’ star Bryshere Gray sentenced to jail in domestic violence case appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Trail of blood leads SC deputies to shooting victim. Now a man is charged with murder

    A 26-year-old man died at the scene of Sunday’s shooting, according to the coroner.

  • Bruno Mars Becomes First Artist With Diamond Certification for 5 Singles

    Grammy award-winning star Bruno Mars has become the first artist to have five singles granted diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA). Extraordinary feat: The RIAA announced the achievement on Saturday via a press release and a tweet that congratulated the 35-year-old singer-songwriter. Mars brought his total certifications to five after “That’s What I Like” reached 10 million certification units (streams and sales)  and “When I Was Your Man” reached 11 million.

  • 19 Fancy Casseroles That Are Sure to Impress

    When you want a show-stopping and delicious main dish, try one of these casserole recipes. Recipes like Eggs Benedict Casserole and Summer Vegetable Tian are healthy, tasty and perfect for any occasion. This one-pan recipe is the casserole version of spanakopita!

  • Nick Jonas, DJ Khaled, H.E.R. & Migos Kick Off The 2021 Billboard Music Awards With High Energy Open

    The 2021 Billboard Music Awards got off to a high energy open this year with DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos opening the award show with a high energy performance that got the crowd going. Then, host Nick Jonas was super excited as he set up the show to introduce the next performance. Following Nick’s opening introduction, Doja Cat and SZA got things going in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a colorful and super fun performance of their hit, “Kiss Me More.”

  • The Challenge Star Ashley Cain Mourns Baby Girl Azaylia She's Laid to Rest

    The Challenge alum Ashley Cain and partner Safiyya Vorajee's infant daughter Azaylia was laid to rest during a funeral on Friday. Read her parents' touching tributes to her.

  • Martha Stewart's Grill-Ready Fajitas Have a Fruity, Tropical Twist

    Grilling out on a hot summer’s day is one of our favorite ways to whip up a tasty dinner without heating up the kitchen. If that meal can then be easily put together and customized by each eater — well, even better. Lately, Martha Stewart has been sharing her outdoor entertaining tips and recipes (like […]

  • 'Endangered Species' sneak peek: 'This is Africa'

    A scene from the film 'Endangered Species,' which stars real life husband-and-wife, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn.&nbsp;

  • Mariska Hargitay says she's 'so relieved' after an 11-year-old used 'Law & Order: SVU' to help catch her attempted kidnapper

    The 57-year-old actress has played Captain Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since 1999.

  • RHOP Season 6 Supertease Introduces Newbie Mia Thornton and Teases Wendy Osefo's Marriage Woes

    The Real Housewives of Potomac returns July 11 on Bravo

  • NBA playoff tracker: Dame Time pushes Blazers over Nuggets in Game 1

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Predicting every Big 12 football team’s final 2021 record

    We are nearly 100 days away from the 2021 season. Here’s a look at a projection of every Big 12 football team’s final record this year.

  • How did Oklahoma rebuild in 2021 transfer portal?

    247 Sports breaks down winners of the 2021 transfer portal.

  • Black-owned businesses gain confidence a year after the Black Lives Matter protests

    Support of Black-owned businesses has slowed since digital campaigns sparked a surge last year after George Floyd's death, but some owners say they now have more confidence that they can continue to grow.Why it matters: News outlets, social media and e-commerce platforms rushed to find ways to support the Black community, including the promotion of Black-owned businesses — but it was never clear whether that support was authentic or whether it would last.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Interest in finding “Black-owned businesses” peaked on Google during the first week in June of last year and has seen spikes every few months since, with the last being in February of this year, during Black History Month.Yelp, which compared "identity attribute" terms such as "Black owned," saw search interest grow by more than 12,000% in June year-over-year. Growth is still high now, but not as dramatically high — up close to 480% as of March, the company tells Axios.Yelp reviews of Black-owned businesses grew more than 600% in June and July year-over-year and growth is still high at over 190%, compared to 76% growth in review of women-owned businesses and 58% growth of Latinx businesses, as of February this year.What they're saying: Andrea Ballo, an artist, said she received many inbound commission and sponsorship requests for her artwork and designs during the first two months after Floyd's murder."It was a surge of companies scrambling to look for Black content creators," Ballo tells Axios. “Once things fizzled down, I saw that those opportunities dried up as quickly as they came.”Ballo says she saw another wave of requests during Black History Month, and "now they are switching gears to the AAPI community. It can be easy to categorize that as performative — whoever is oppressed the most gets the funding. It doesn’t feel very genuine.”On the other hand, individual customer support of her stationery business, Coco Michele, has remained strong.“In June, you can see the trajectory of our business shooting up. It’s maintained at that same level.” Ballo says she was able to leave her corporate job at Macy’s due to her sales and profits tripling.Yes, but: Ballo attributes her continued success to focusing on merchandise that aligns with her own mission, and not just with the Black Lives Matter movement. Danielle Oloko of Mocha Design Studio in Las Vegas said she sold thousands of her empowerment and Black-culture inspired apparel and shirts for women after being featured on Facebook, Instagram and BuzzFeed. “Everything was back to 'normal' by September 2020,” she tells Axios.Anthony Edwards Jr., co-founder and CEO of EatOkra, an app that curates Black-owned restaurants, says he's seen support continue: Downloads of the app have grown from 100 per week before June of last year to 300 a day now. "We're going to last longer than this trend," Edwards tells Axios. "We feel more confident that we're speaking to more people now."By the numbers: In the U.S., there were more than 2.5 million Black and African-American owned businesses as of the last Census data.During the pandemic, the number of Black and African-American business owners dropped by 41% — the highest among racial and ethnic groups.And because nearly 95% of Black-owned businesses are non-employer companies, that made it difficult for them to receive PPP loans.The success has been bittersweet: Dayna Atkinson of Detroit runs vintage clothing brand FYRE VINTAGE. She says even though she's grateful for the increased visibility — her Instagram page has grown from 250 followers to nearly 14,000— “I hated why.”Her FYRE GIVES initiative donates 10% of her profits to women in need in her hometown of Detroit. “I was uncomfortable with my new success and I had to find a way to give back.”The big picture: Business owners like Ballo and Atkinson now feel more confident about their brands.“I have no doubt about the success of my brand. It has been almost a year since the initial surge and my shop continues to grow,” says Atkinson. “My customers are buying because I have created a brand and product that they like and feel connected to not just because I am a Black-owned business.”Ballo is optimistic: “Even if capital opportunities don’t last forever, if we as marginalized groups put our heads together and get access to knowledge and capital and build sustainable growth ... there's opportunity for us to come out of this much stronger as business owners."What to watch: Organizations like the Fifteen Percent Pledge are working to ensure long-term, systemic changes to support Black-owned businesses. Since its launch a year ago, the non-profit has already worked to get 23 major retailers, such as Macy's, Bloomingdale's, West Elm, Gap and Madewell to commit to devoting at least 15% of shelf space to Black-owned businesses for at least four years. "We've moved $4 billion of opportunity to Black businesses," LaToya Williams-Belfort, Executive Director of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, tells Axios.Go deeper:Crime jumps after court-ordered policing changesThe slow moves to improve police trainingPolice recruiting suffers as morale hits new lowsThe chief diversity officer hiring frenzyThe global impact of Black Lives MatterAxios-Ipsos poll: Black Americans' police experiences are getting worse"Defund the Police" lives on as a local movementMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mystery of nomadic old horse roaming Outer Banks leads to heartwarming discovery

    “What a sweet moment to witness.”

  • The Equalizer - Wanted Is A Strong Word

    Robyn and Aunt Vi share news with Delilah about Jason's shooter.

  • With electrification, Nissan's Gupta sees new spark for Renault tie-up

    Nissan Motor Co will standardise and share electric-vehicle components with alliance partner Renault SA, the Japanese automaker's chief operating officer (COO) said, describing electrification as the partnership's new lynchpin. The Franco-Japanese alliance, which also includes junior member Mitsubishi Motors Corp, was strained in the aftermath of the arrest and ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Nissan has already been sharing common platforms, powertrains and components with Renault and Mitsubishi, but those efforts have "reached the maximum we should do," Ashwani Gupta, Nissan's COO, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • Bridgewater’s comments on Joe Brady drew ire. They didn’t tell full story, QB says

    The quarterback speaks publicly for the first time since joining the Broncos.

  • 'Game of Thrones' actress says Septa Unella's death scene was changed at the last minute from explicit sexual assault to 'waterboarding'

    Hannah Waddingham just revealed more behind-the-scenes details about the gruesome end for her character in season six of HBO's hit series.

  • Belarus president signs tough new law on media restrictions

    The authoritarian president of Belarus on Monday signed a law sharply restricting news media activities and allowing them to be shut down without a court hearing. The move by President Alexander Lukashenko came a day after the arrest of a prominent opposition journalist whose commercial flight was forcibly diverted to Belarus because of an alleged bomb threat. The arrest and flight diversion was condemned by Western countries and drew new attention to Belarus’ crackdown on media since widespread protests against Lukashenko arose last year.