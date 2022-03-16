"Empire" star Jussie Smollett to be released from jail while awaiting appeal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TuAnh Dam
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jussie Smollett
    Jussie Smollett
    American actor

Actor Jussie Smollett will be released from jail on bond while he appeals his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

Details: The appeals court document states that Smollett does not have to put money down to be released, but will need to come to court as required.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: The former "Empire" star, who is Black and gay, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months' probation last week.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • What reasoning led appellate court to order Jussie Smollett's release?

    CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller explains why the Illinois Appellate Court ruled that Jussie Smollett be released on bond less than a week after he was sent to jail.

  • Pierce County deputy shot while serving warrant in Spanaway dies from his injuries

    Dominique “Dom” Calata has been with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for 6-1/2 years. He was a husband and a father to a 4-year-old child.

  • UK charity worker returning home from Iran after nearly six-year detainment

    A British charity worker who was detained in Iran for nearly six years is headed home from Tehran on Wednesday.Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was set to return to the United Kingdom after her 2016 arrest for plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, charges which she has denied, according to multiple sources.After her passport was returned to her earlier this week, she was in a holding room with another British-Iranian detainee, Anoosheh Ashoori...

  • Jussie Smollett's Defense Files Emergency Motion To Get Him Out Of Jail

    Amid growing concerns for former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett and the risk posed to his mental health, attorneys have filed an emergency motion to get their client out of jail. Prosecutors have five days to respond to the emergency injunction, which the defense filed with the First District Appellate Court on Friday, just one day after Smollett’s sentencing hearing, according to NBC Chicago. With an appeal already underway, attorneys claim Smollett’s being behind bars could produce “extraordin

  • ‘The Courtship’ Dating Series Pulled From NBC, Moved To USA Network

    The Courtship is ending its date with NBC. The reality dating format has been pulled from the NBC lineup and moved to USA Network. The news comes as the series struggled to find an audience on linear television with its premiere scoring a 0.2 and 0.92M viewers with its second episode dropping to a 0.1 […]

  • Why Purim is important in 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine war rages

    As Jewish people all over America celebrate Purim beginning Wednesday evening through Thursday night, Rabbi Pinchas Taylor shared with Fox News Digital his thoughts about the times we're living through, including the war in Ukraine — and the messages to hold onto closely.

  • UK's Truss sceptical on Russia-Ukraine peace talks

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was sceptical about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and said Russian President Vladimir Putin needed to withdraw troops for them to succeed, adding that he must be stopped "at all costs". "It's so important that we stop Vladimir Putin, he is a real threat the world faces."

  • Putin says sanctions against Russia aimed at 'worsening lives' of millions of people

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday spoke about Western sanctions against Moscow as Russian forces press on for a third week in the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. "In effect, these steps are aimed at worsening the lives of millions of people," Putin said of the sanctions, according to The Associated Press. "One should clearly understand that the new set of sanctions and restrictions against us would have followed in any case, I want...

  • Tempe police: Bar owner abused woman during job interview

    TEMPE -- The owner of Vintage Lounge and Grill, Jay Johari, was arrested July 2 and accused of sexual abuse, police said.

  • Boston BLM leader and her husband hit with federal fraud, conspiracy charges

    Federal authorities allege that Monica Cannon-Grant and Clark Grant have defrauded a large sum of donor dollars out of over $1 million in grants and donations given to their nonprofit, Violence in Boston, which aims to help violence survivors in the city.

  • The Talk - Zach Braff Celebrates 'my sis, best friend' Amanda Kloots; Shares Her Oprah Wish

    Actor Zach Braff visits friend, Amanda Kloots for birthday celebration Thursday on "The Talk. "I wasn't going to let my sis, best friend down on her birthday. I'm so happy to be here for you." Braff adds, "We met on a show called "Bullets Over Broadway." It was my first Broadway show, where Nick [Cordero] and Amanda and I became best friends." He adds, "And then when Nick and Amanda started dating, I was like their permanent third wheel...we did so many fun things together." Braff shares about his 'life coach,' "Amanda is the most inspirational person I know. Through all the tough times Amanda has been through, she will never hesitate to check in with all of her best friends to see how they are doing and she always gives me pep talks." On accomplishing her goals, Braff adds, "She makes things happen. The only thing I think that hasn't come true yet...is the Oprah's retreat. Now Gayle King, I know you watch this show. You better get Amanda invited to Oprah's Retweet. I don't think I've ever ask Gayle King for anything in my life."

  • Panthers met with Deshaun Watson in Houston on Monday. Here’s how it went

    The Panthers were one of multiple teams who met with Deshaun Watson.

  • South Brunswick school board president apologizes for 'not being completely transparent'

    Thursday's Board of Education meeting saw numerous residents ask for Board President Joyce Mehta to resign after an allegation of an ethics violation came to light.

  • Greg Gutfeld Addresses His 'Little Kerfuffle' With Colleague Benjamin Hall

    After their on-air debate, Hall was hospitalized in an attack in Ukraine that also killed a Fox News cameraperson and a consultant.

  • Sex trafficking victim tips off officers to Las Vegas trafficker: police

    Authorities say they met the victim, a runaway teen who was in a prostitution ring for years, at a store, then arrested the man through an undercover operation at a hotel on the Strip.

  • ‘Magician’ swindles Walmart cashiers out of thousands with trick, Texas police say

    Police would like to book him for his next “performance.”

  • Stolen Louis XIII cognac returned to restaurant

    A 100-year-old bottle of Louis XIII cognac, that was worth $4,000, has been returned to a San Jose restaurant by a family member of the woman seen stealing the liquor in security camera footage.

  • ‘Crushed’: 30-Year-Old’s Arrest Over Homeless Shootings Stuns Relatives

    D.C. Police DepartmentPolice in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday arrested a man with a history of mental illness who they suspect shot several homeless men in D.C. and New York, leaving his family members aghast at what they suggested was a stunning turn toward targeted, murderous violence.A senior law-enforcement official first identified the suspected serial shooter as Gerald Brevard III to The Daily Beast before D.C. cops formally announced his arrest later Tuesday. The official said that the 30-

  • MMA fighters stop shooter inside Texas restaurant. Police praise their ‘quick thinking’

    “We fight for a living, so it was just quick instincts.”

  • Case of Modesto man who beat wife, two children to death is resolved at last

    “I wish I could beat him to death with a baseball bat in his home where he felt safe from harm and bring him back to life so I could do it two more times.”