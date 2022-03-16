"Empire" star Jussie Smollett to be released from jail while awaiting appeal

Actor Jussie Smollett will be released from jail on bond while he appeals his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

Details: The appeals court document states that Smollett does not have to put money down to be released, but will need to come to court as required.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: The former "Empire" star, who is Black and gay, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months' probation last week.

Smollett told Chicago police that he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019.

He was convicted last December on five counts of lying to police but has maintained he was telling the truth.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free