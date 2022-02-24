Empire State Building now on TikTok

Bravo

Porsha Williams is making her romantic getaway with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, one to remember. On February 20, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters cast member surprised her husband-to-be with a luxe vacation to Anguilla to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together. The couple's tropical trip has been filled with gorgeous days at the beach and intimate date nights, all of which Porsha has paired with incredible fashion. Porsha and Simon's most recent vacation adventure