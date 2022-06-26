Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.17

Empire Company Limited's (TSE:EMP.A) dividend will be increasing to CA$0.17 on 29th of July. This will take the annual payment to 1.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Empire's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Empire was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 37.3% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Empire Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the first annual payment was CA$0.30, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.66. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Empire has impressed us by growing EPS at 37% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Empire Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 9 analysts we track are forecasting for Empire for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Empire not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

