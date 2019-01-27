How Empired Limited (ASX:EPD) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

I’ve been keeping an eye on Empired Limited (ASX:EPD) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe EPD has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-sound company with a strong history and an optimistic future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Empired here.

Flawless balance sheet and undervalued

Over the past year, EPD has grown its earnings by 54%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did EPD outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the IT industry expansion, which generated a 22% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future.

EPD’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that EPD has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. EPD’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.68x total debt over the past year, which implies that EPD’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

Next Steps:

For Empired, there are three important aspects you should further research:

