Do Empire's (TSE:EMP.A) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Empire (TSE:EMP.A). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Empire Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Empire has grown EPS by 22% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Empire achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.8% to CA$31b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Empire's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Empire Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While Empire insiders did net CA$35k selling stock over the last year, they invested CA$698k, a much higher figure. An optimistic sign for those with Empire in their watchlist. It is also worth noting that it was President Michael Medline who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$348k, paying CA$35.90 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Empire bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. With a whopping CA$93m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Empire Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Empire's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Empire. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Empire isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

