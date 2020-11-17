EmpiRx Health Appoints David Busch as Chief Growth Officer

National healthcare veteran brings fresh perspective to bolster company's mission to deliver unmatched value to employee benefits

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today announced it has appointed David Busch as chief growth officer. Busch will oversee strategic business development and build on EmpiRx Health's growing momentum as plan sponsors seek sustainable clinically-based health benefits.

EmpiRx Health has achieved a 661% growth rate in three years and earned recognition on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies. Its growth is fueled by the company's unique value-based model that leverages a client-tailored, population health solution backed by a pay-for-performance guarantee. This risk-bearing, clinical-first approach drives an average 15% reduction in sponsors' year-one, per member per month cost and a 98% retention rate.



Busch brings 25 years of experience as a national growth executive and consultant focused on developing go-to-market strategies and driving transformation across healthcare, behavioral health and payer organizations. Additionally, Busch has successfully optimized sales operations serving more than 22 million members.

"We look for different ways of thinking -- we're a different kind of PBM," said Karthik Ganesh, CEO of EmpiRx Health. "Dave's challenger mindset and endless pursuit of the best solution pairs perfectly with our mission. His rich insights from across the healthcare ecosystem bring a new perspective that will only strengthen our ability to drive sponsor value as we inject healthcare back into pharmacy benefits."

Before joining Empirx Health, Busch served as chief sales officer for BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, where he oversaw top line growth across all lines of business. Prior to that, he served as the president of the Employer and Health Plan divisions at ValueOptions and Director of National Accounts at Premera Blue Cross, achieving triple digit growth for both organizations.



"One of the most rewarding aspects of my career is helping teams achieve new levels of success," said Busch. "EmpiRx Health has demonstrated strong growth, but there is still significant room to educate the world on the integral role that value-driven pharmacy benefits can play in improving our overall health. This will be my biggest and most impactful challenge yet."

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is the industry's only value-based PBM, with a clinically-focused and tech-enabled approach to bending the Rx cost curve. The risk-bearing model is powered by a unique Rx-driven population health management solution and is delivered with an unmatched white-glove customer service experience. EmpiRx Health takes a clinical-first approach to improving health outcomes, while delivering deep and sustainable savings for its clients – in a way that no one else does. Learn more about the EmpiRx Health model at www.empirxhealth.com

