Employee accused of stealing guns from N.M. National Guard's security company

Dec. 22—Even one of the most secure places in Santa Fe County is not immune to crime.

An ex-employee at a security company hired to monitor the grounds of the New Mexico National Guard faces eight felony charges after he was accused of stealing several handguns and ammunition belonging to his employer at a guard shack.

Jacob Saul Santillanes of Pecos faces seven counts of larceny of a firearm and six counts of larceny, according to an affidavit of arrest warrant filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

New Mexico State Police charged Santillanes, 31, after he was accused of stealing six handguns, a baton, handcuffs and other items belonging to Blue Stone Solutions LLC on Dec. 8, the day after he was fired, the affidavit said.

On Dec. 7, Santillanes was terminated from his position as a security guard at the National Guard base compound south of Santa Fe after he had been caught using fentanyl while on duty and stealing several items, the affidavit said.

Earlier that day, a supervisor discovered several items missing from a secured cabinet in the guard shack where Santillanes worked. That included 14 handguns, one rifle, 19 batons, 20 canisters of pepper spray, 17 pairs of handcuffs and several other small items, the affidavit said.

When Santillanes was confronted, he confessed to consuming fentanyl, taking six guns as well as several other items, provided names of those he traded items to and showed the supervisor how he was able to break into the locked cabinet, the affidavit said.

The following day, two people returned some of the items on behalf of Santillanes, including one handgun, four handgun magazines, one pair of handcuffs, one baton, three canisters of pepper spray and items related to his duty as a guard, according to the affidavit.

State police were able to locate and arrest Santillanes, who provided a brief statement to investigators.

Joseph Vigil, a spokesperson for the New Mexico National Guard, did not respond to questions about whether the Guard had any concerns over the thefts.

"We are aware of the incident and are cooperating with New Mexico State Police who is conducting the investigation," Vigil wrote in an email Tuesday.

Blue Stone Solutions could not be reached for comment Tuesday.