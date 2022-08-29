Employee accused of stealing thousands from Kannapolis nursing home resident

An employee stole thousands of dollars from a Kannapolis nursing home resident over several months, according to police.

Authorities said Nina Barkley stole $45,000 from a resident at Big Elm Nursing Center.

The victim’s goddaughter spoke to Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz, who said her godmother isn’t worried about the money, but more so about the sentimental items that were also stolen. She said Shelia Davis Deal’s wedding band set has her the most heartbroken, because it can’t be replaced.

“My first reaction was just tears. I mean, I was devastated that this even happened and didn’t know how we were going to get her out,” said Lesley Teal Isaacs.

She said it was not easy to receive a call that her 71-year-old godmother had almost $45,000 of her life savings stolen from a trusted worker at the nursing home.

“She thought she had found the perfect victim,” Isaacs said.

Barkley was caring for Deal and allegedly told her that she was going through difficult times.

“My godmother offered to help her. She said, ‘Well, I got a house you can rent to own at a really fair price. We’ll make it to where you can pay your bills easier. I will help you,’” Isaacs said.

Kannapolis police said Barkley lived in the house for months, gained access to her personal information, took the money as well as other person items that have been reported missing. Detective Wesley Wilson said Barkley has faced similar charges in the past.

“It’s tough, it’s unfortunate but it does happen,” Wilson said. “It’s unfortunate that we put our elder community in these positions to be vulnerable, but it’s really a benefit to this case and I encourage everyone else to be as diligent. It worked out in this case’s favor that the family was so diligent, and as soon as they noticed something was suspicious, they reported it. So, I would just encourage everyone to keep an eye on their elder family members and if anything comes up, just do the same.”

After a six-month investigation, Barkley was arrested last week on several felony charges, including exploitation.

Big Elm’s president Tom Gatewood released a statement to Channel 9, saying it takes the protection of its resident’s very seriously, and that if Barkley did steal, she should be prosecuted.

“We want to assure our other residents and family that our resident accounts are protected, and this was an external account that the facility was unaware the resident or their family had,” Gatewood said in a statement.

He said Barkley was fired in February, as soon as allegations came to light. But it still left those closest to the victim with many questions.

“I want to know how she got in there. How did she get access to my godmother in the first place?” Isaacs said.

Goetz asked Big Elm how she was hired with her record, and it responded, “I can’t speak directly about one employee but we do conduct criminal background checks, reference checks, drug screenings for every employee who works for Big Elm.”

The family is begging anyone who has seen or purchased the victim’s wedding band set to let them or the police know, and that they are willing to buy them back.

