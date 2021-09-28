Employee accused of theft from Janesville business

Sep. 28—JANESVILLE — A former employee of a Janesville farm equipment retailer is accused of stealing more than $39,000 from her employer.

Jennifer Rebecca Sohn, 40, of Madison Lake, was charged with felony counts of theft by swindle and check forgery Monday in Waseca County District Court.

Sohn worked as a bookkeeper at Boss Supply, according to a court complaint. She allegedly wrote company checks to herself totaling $16,000, overpaid herself by another $16,000 and used company spending accounts to buy nearly $7,000 in items for herself.

She paid back the nearly $7,000 in personal purchases after they were discovered first. She was allowed to keep working for the company until the other fraud was discovered, the charges say.