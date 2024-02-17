Employee arrested in connection with Florissant Walmart shooting

FLORISSANT, Mo – A shooting at Walmart and the investigation that followed revealed that the suspect shooter was an employee at Walmart. On February 16, around 10:30 pm, Florissant Police called for assistance at the Walmart near US 67, reporting that shots had been fired inside the store.

An officer near the Walmart notified Florissant Police Dispatch that he was with a victim at the front of the store who was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

That officer assisted the victim and ensured his safety until additional officers arrived. Upon their arrival, officers conducted a search of the store for the suspect, ultimately discovering that the suspect was an employee of Walmart.

Infant dies at daycare with double the allowed capacity

The suspect is currently in police custody, and a firearm has been recovered. No other injuries were reported among the shoppers inside the store. Investigators are working on the case, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.