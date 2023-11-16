Employee in Barrow County motor vehicle tax office charged with felony theft

The chief deputy tax commissioner in the Barrow County Tax Commissioner's office was arrested Thursday on charges of stealing more than $25,000 from the office, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Patricia Ritchie, 59, of Winder is charged with felony theft, the sheriff's office announced.

The investigation into the theft occurred after Barrow County Tax Commissioner Jessica Garrett contacted the sheriff’s office on Nov. 2 after she noticed there were missing cash receipts from the motor vehicle account, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation resulted in one count of felony theft. Ritchie remained in the Barrow County Detention Center late Thursday awaiting a bond hearing.

Although no other accounts associated with the tax office appear to be compromised, the investigation is continuing, according to the release from Sheriff Jud Smith.

The precise amount of the missing money is not known, but more than $25,000 is confirmed, according to the deputies.

Garrett released a statement that “all motor vehicle transactions were processed correctly and everyone’s tags are valid.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Barrow County tax office employee charged with felony theft