Employee at a Bellingham high school charged with a sex offense

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A Lynden man who was working at Options High School in Bellingham was charged with a sex offense last month after he allegedly asked over social media to see a 16-year-old student naked.

Darious Nathan Powell, 23, was issued a criminal citation Jan. 11 for one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, which is a gross misdemeanor, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy and court records obtained by The Bellingham Herald.

Powell appeared Monday, Jan. 6, for his arraignment in Bellingham Municipal Court. An attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

An anti-harassment order was also issued between Powell and the victim. He was released on his personal recognizance.

Powell’s next court date is tentatively scheduled for April 3.

Bellingham Public Schools has not yet responded to The Herald’s questions regarding Powell’s current employment status with the district.

Powell was not arrested. After Bellingham police conducted an investigation late last year, the case was sent to the Bellingham City Attorney’s Office for a charging decision, Murphy said.

The city prosecutor’s office then issued Powell a criminal citation by mail in mid-January, Murphy said. The case did not rise to the level required to meet a felony charge of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, which is why the case is being handled in the city municipal court, Murphy said.

Powell’s criminal charge comes as Bellingham Public Schools contends with separate allegations linked to a federal civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, filed in December, alleges the district mishandled a high school student’s sexual assault allegations. Three school district administrators have also been issued criminal citations in Whatcom County District Court, alleging they violated their mandatory reporting duties after the student in the federal lawsuit came forward with her sexual assault reports roughly a year ago.

Story continues

The district has denied it mishandled the student’s sexual assault reports.

Communication

Bellingham police were notified Nov. 17 by Bellingham Public Schools regarding an investigation that Powell had allegedly requested to see a 16-year-old student naked and had been recorded doing so, Murphy told The Herald.

Powell allegedly made sexually suggestive comments in chats and video messages on Snapchat in September, Murphy said.

Powell was working as a campus monitor at Options High School in Bellingham at the time of the incident. Powell also allegedly knew prior to sending the sexually explicit messages that the victim was attending the same school, Murphy said.

A Bellingham police detective conducted an investigation which determined Powell had communicated with the 16-year-old for immoral purposes during a video conversation, according to Murphy. Chat and video messages sent by Powell to the female student helped to establish probable cause in the case, she said.

Bellingham Public Schools has campus monitors at its secondary schools who “help with supervision and maintain close connections with students,” the district’s website states. Campus monitors also assist in daily safety efforts during the school day.

As of Friday morning, Powell was not listed as a campus monitor or in the district’s employee directory.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

WWU Survivor Advocacy Services at the Counseling & Wellness Center: 360-650-7982 or https://cwc.wwu.edu/survivorservices.

Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.