Employee at business near Magnolia robbed at gunpoint

An employee at a business near Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood was held up at gunpoint early Tuesday.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers spoke with the 24-year-old cashier at the business in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue West. He told them a man entered the store, pulled out a handgun, pointed it at him, and demanded money.

The cashier had no money, so the gunman took money from the cash register, according to Seattle police.

Officers and a K-9 team searched the area for the suspect, who ran away heading north on West Dravus Street, but he was not found.

The victim was not hurt during the robbery but said the business had been robbed earlier this week.

Robbery detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the SPD violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.