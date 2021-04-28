Employee at Cedar-Riverside shop shot and killed in suspected robbery

Alex Chhith, Star Tribune
Minneapolis police are investigating the death of a man Tuesday evening who was shot while working at a Cedar-Riverside shop.

Police responded to a report of a robbery about 7 p.m. on the 400 block of S. Cedar Avenue, according to police spokesman John Elder. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect fled in a vehicle and police are working to find possible video of the area, and interviewing people near the scene.

The building the man was shot in appeared to be a bazaar with shops inside. Locals near the scene said it was known as "the mall."

This is Minneapolis' 24th homicide of the year.

