Employee charged with stealing checks from library

Apr. 23—WILKES-BARRE — An employee at the Osterhout Free Library was charged by city police with stealing nearly $3,700 from the library earlier this month.

Joshua J. Febres stole seven checks from the library he cashed at various locations from April 6 to April 18, according to court records.

Police in court records say the checks Febres cashed totaled $3,689.71.

Richard Miller, director of the Osterhout Free Library, reported the alleged thefts on Tuesday. Miller told police the secretary who handled the checks recently passed away allowing Febres access to the checks, court records say.

Febres, address listed as Bronx, N.Y., was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of theft and a single count of forgery. Febres was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Malloy deemed him a flight risk.