Employee chased after suspect in Jersey Mike's Subs robbery

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
Apr. 16—LEWISBURG — Chasing an individual who has committed a crime is not something state police recommend.

But don't tell that to Jersey Mike's Subs employee Holly Deveaux.

Deveaux, 35, of Middleburg, is responsible for chasing down and getting the license plate number of a man who police say entered Jersey Mike's Subs, along Route 15, in Kelly Township, and flashed a gun before robbing the store and fleeing the scene on Tuesday.

"It was about 5:45 p.m. and there were three of us out in the front of the store and I was slicing meat," Deveaux said Thursday. "I happened to turn around and notice a man standing near the counter with bright yellow gloves on and when I looked again I saw the gun."

The man, identified by state police as Kenneth Robert Gough Jr., 40, of Williamsport, now faces seven charges following the incident. He is in jail on $200,000 bail.

"After I saw another employee giving him cash, I said 'he's robbing us,'" Deveaux said. "He took off and I jumped over the counter and chased him outside."

The man ran through the parking lot behind the sub shop, turned around and noticed the woman behind him, she said.

"He slowed down then took off even faster and jumped into a vehicle," she said. "I kept after him and then another vehicle was coming by and asked me what was wrong and I explained quickly we had been robbed. As I was talking to the man in the car, I was still watching to get a description of the vehicle he got in and license plate."

The driver Deveaux was speaking with followed the vehicle police said Gough was in.

"In any situation we want the witness to be the best possible witness they can be, but safely," Milton state trooper and spokesperson Mark Reasner said. "We would want someone to get as many details as possible and call 911 and remain on the scene until the investigating party gets there."

Reasner said he could not comment on the Jersey Mike's Subs incident but that police want witnesses to any crimes to always use caution.

Within minutes, police had the license plate number and the vehicle was seen driving north on Route 15. Gough was stopped by police on Interstate 180, where he was taken into custody.

Gough was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Rowe on two counts of robbery, two counts of simple assault and single counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and possessing instruments of a crime.

"When they (police) came, they thanked me but left me with a message," Deveaux said. "Don't do that again."

Deveaux said she wasn't thinking clearly but was standing up for her place of employment.

"I guess this is the world we are living in," she said. "To be honest, I just wasn't thinking but I knew I had to do something to make sure the person was caught."

Union County resident Michelle Tudor, 43, was outside the restaurant on Thursday. She said she heard about the incident but after hearing the details of the employee's actions, she was impressed.

"I don't know that I would have done anything like she did," Tudor said. "But kudos to her. I'm glad she is safe."

For Deveaux, she said she has no regrets. "I am glad I was able to help," she said. "I came right back to work the next day."

