Employee of Colonial Heights pawn shop shot after argument with co-worker in the parking lot

Police in Colonial Heights are investigating a shooting Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, outside a pawn shop on the city's southern limit.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS − Police are investigating a shooting outside a city pawn shop late Friday that sent one man to the hospital with a serious injury.

According to police reports, two suspects are wanted in connection with the incident that happened around 4:45 p.m. outside Cal's on the Boulevard at the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. It apparently stemmed from an argument between two store employees in the parking lot.

Police said during the altercation, one of the employees drew a weapon and shot multiple times toward the other employee. One of the bullets hit him in the leg.

After the victim was shot, a second suspect then struck him with a firearm, police said. The two suspects then got into a dark-colored pick-up truck and headed north on the Boulevard into Colonial Heights.

Cal's is located at the mouth of the bridge that crosses the Appomattox River and connects Colonial Heights with Petersburg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with what police called "serious injuries." Motorists and others were asked to avoid the area while the investigation continued.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call Colonial Heights Police at (804) 520-9300.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Pawn-shop employee shot in Colonial Heights