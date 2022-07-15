Employee at Devereux facility in Titusville accused of sexual abuse against child

A Mims man was arrested Wednesday following allegations of sexual abuse against a child at a behavioral treatment program in Titusville where he works.

Christopher Mitchell, 32, was charged with attempted sexual battery of a child, use of a child in sexual performance, child abuse without great bodily harm, battery and computer solicitation for sex with a child. He was released from Brevard County Jail on a bond of $41,000.

Titusville police and the Department of Children and Families were called to Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health July 12 in relation to child abuse allegations, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators spoke with a program manager, who said a male resident said Mitchell had been molesting him since his arrival at Devereux at the end of 2021, the affidavit said. The manager went through the boy's phone and found several conversations between the boy and Mitchell on Instagram, including deleted photos and videos from the boy to Mitchell.

The manager told police Mitchell had faced disciplinary measures a couple months prior for supplying underage residents with vapes and communicating with them over social media and text messages, the affidavit said.

Charges against different Devereux employee in 2021: Employee at behavioral facility near Viera arrested on charges of child abuse, battery

2020 case at Devereux: Two Devereux employees arrested; two others fired in child abuse case

During an interview with police, the boy said Mitchell touched him every day, and that he touched his private areas.

The boy said he was pressured into sending naked photos and videos of himself. He couldn't give an exact number but estimated he sent about 20 photos or videos to Mitchell between February and July, the affidavit said.

The boy told police that if he did not send the requested videos or pictures, Mitchell mistreated him, saying Mitchell would get other residents to fight him or not allow the boy to have extra food, the affidavit said.

In the affidavit, police said that the boy's statements indicated Mitchell "exhibited grooming behavior toward (the boy) by allowing him to smoke his 'vape' as well as giving him survival tips for the facility," and that the grooming behaviors progressed into Mitchell touching the boy.

Mitchell went to the Titusville Police Department Wednesday to speak to detectives about the sexual allegations, an affidavit said. He told police he solicited the boy with a vape pen, saying he would give the boy the vape pen after receiving a naked picture.

It was unclear Friday if Mitchell is still employed at Devereux.

No court date has been set. An attorney is not listed in court documents for Mitchell.

In 2020 and 2021, three Devereux employees at the campus near Viera were arrested in two separate cases involving abuse allegations.

In March 2020, Marcus DeFreitas, 28, Justin Robinson, 33, both of Melbourne were arrested. DeFreitas faced charges of child abuse without great bodily harm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, while Robinson was charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges came after an incident during which DeFreitas grabbed a child's neck and slammed his head against the ground, while Robinson appeared to try to block the security camera from capturing the incident, records show.

Both were fired, as well as two additional employees who witnessed the event and did not report it, though the two additional employees did not face criminal charges.

Adjudication was withheld in both DeFreitas' and Robinson's case.

In September 2021, Tareah Moore, 40, of Palm Bay was charged with battery and child abuse without great bodily harm after surveillance footage showed her striking a child during a game of basketball, an arrest affidavit said. She was immediately fired from her position at Devereux.

The charges were abandoned by the prosecutor.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

