Employee dies in industrial pipe accident at Port Bienville; second worker injured

One Jindal Tubular employee is dead and second was injured in an incident at the Port Bienville manufacturing facility Friday morning, West Hancock County Fire Chief Deedra Burton said.

Burton said the fire department responded to a call that came in at 8:15 a.m. about an accident at the pipe manufacturing plant.

She said a pipe rolled over on two employees. They had been pulled from under the pipe by the time firefighters arrived, Burton said. One employee was flown to a Louisiana hospital while another was taken off the site by ambulance, she said. The employees names have not been released.

Jindall is a tenant of the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission. The commission’s executive director, Blaine LaFontaine, said the port kept railroad tracks clear for emergency responders.

“We have not had any details associated with what happened,” LaFontaine said. He said this is not the first accident involving workers at Jindal and the port hopes to work with industrial tenants on workplace safety and emergency response.

A Jindal representative did not immediately return the Sun Herald’s calls about the incident.

The Sun Herald will update this story when more information is available.

Staff Writer Martha Sanchez contributed to this report.