Employee faces murder charge after shooting man who stole from Grand Prairie business, police say

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot by an employee after allegedly stealing from a Grand Prairie business, police said.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Jefferson Street.

Dorian Medina “had just committed a misdemeanor theft at a local business and was driving away when an employee, armed with a handgun, allegedly shot at the departing vehicle, striking Medina,” Grand Prairie police said in a news release Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, Medina was pronounced dead inside the vehicle he was in.

Price Mackey, who police identified as the employee who fired the gun, was arrested and faces a charge of murder, the release said. Mackey is being held on $100,000 bond as the investigation remains ongoing.