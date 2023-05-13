Employee found dead in freezer at Louisiana Arby's

Officials in southern Louisiana are investigating after a woman who was found in the freezer of an Arby’s restaurant, police said Friday.

The body of the woman, an employee at the restaurant in New Iberia, was found shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, New Iberia police said in a statement.

“This matter remains under investigation, and no foul play is suspected at this time,” police said.

Arby's restaurant in New Iberia, La. (Google Maps)

No other details were released. The identity of the woman was not released.

New Iberia is a city of around 28,000 about 20 miles southeast of Lafayette.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com