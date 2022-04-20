Employee of Fresno’s Advance Peace arrested in murder case in 107 Hoover gang takedown

A member of Advance Peace Fresno, a group dedicated to stopping gang violence, was arraigned Tuesday as part of massive multi-agency takedown of the 107 Hoover gang in Fresno.

Leonard Smith appeared in Fresno County Superior Court Tuesday along with nearly 30 others arrested as part of “Operation No Fly Zone”

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. The 44-year-old Smith is described in a criminal complaint as an employee of Advance Peace Fresno and an associate of the 107 Hoover gang, whose members and associates are connected to at least six murders in Fresno.

Based in the Bay Area community of Richmond, Advance Peace has set up several community groups in the state, including Sacramento, Stockton and Fresno.

Among its methods is the use of what it calls “Neighborhood Change Agents” who go out into the community and speak to the crime victim’s families and those responsible for it to try and cool tempers and restore calm in the neighborhood.

Aaron Foster, program manager for Advance Peace, issued a statement Tuesday.

“Yes, Leonard Smith is an employee of Advance Peace Fresno. By the nature of of the program, our Neighborhood Change Agents work with gang members to reduce cyclical and retaliatory gun violence. We are looking forward to a positive outcome.”

Foster declined to answer any questions beyond the statement.

Prosecutors allege Smith told one of the co-defendants, Rafer Alston on March 11 that the police were looking for him. Smith allegedly advised Alston to leave town and said he would look after his family.

Smith also allegedly asked Alston for a gun “so Smith could attack an unidentified individual giving Smith problems,” according to court documents.

Alston pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. He is also facing several gun and gang enhancements.

Prosecutors said Alston is a relative of Rafer Alston, the former Fresno State basketball player and retired professional basketball player, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Ashley Paulson.

Story continues

More than two dozen arraigned

During Tuesday’s court hearing, Judge Jonathan Conklin arraigned nearly 30 defendants and ensured each had legal representation. Outside of those defendants, not all of those charged with a crime were arraigned, while some have bailed out, or have not yet been arrested.

The courtroom was crowded with lawyers and about six Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies. Just outside of the courtroom, an equal number of Fresno police officers carefully eyed everyone attending the arraignment.

Over the last two years, the 107 Hoover gang has made lots of enemies. They targeted several of the city’s largest gangs with drive-by shootings and murders.

Two of the gangs members, Marcello Della, 21, and Terron Johnson, 21, are charged with two counts of murder and potentially face the death penalty if found guilty, said Della’s attorney, Peter Jones.

Prosecuting the case are Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Freeman and Paulson.

Many of the defendants will make another court appearance on Thursday for a bail reduction hearing.