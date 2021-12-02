Employee at God of Prayer school in Jackson charged with sexual battery, police say

A Jackson school employee was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery following an almost two-week investigation, Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

Police began investigating Donna Shea Robinson, 48, on Nov. 17 after receiving information accusing her of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Hearn said Robinson was a teacher at God of Prayer. Mississippi Secretary of State's Office records list Robinson as the manager and official agent of a God's Plan Academy LLC, 2964 Terry Road. The school was started on Aug. 6, 2018, but is now dissolved, according to the records.

A YouTube video posted on Sept. 14, 2018 says the school offered "an individual learning system using P.A.C.E." and children would learn in a Christian environment.

Robinson had her initial court appearance Tuesday and was released on her own recognizance, with conditions.

According to Hinds County Circuit Court documents, Robinson must wear an ankle monitor with GPS tracking for nine months and cannot make contact with the victim. Robinson is confined to her home and can only leave for medical reasons, the documents said.

Court documents say she will be evaluated within 21 days for "sexual deviancy" with Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services in Hattiesburg.

Have a news tip? Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, on Twitter or at 601-215-4292.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Employee at Jackson's God of Prayer school charged with sexual battery