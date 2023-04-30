Employee hurt in knife attack at Chicago Loop Target, police say

A man attacked an employee with a knife as he attempted to steal from a Target in Chicago’s Loop, according to police.

The Saturday morning attack occurred at Target’s 1 S. State St. location, in the downtown tourist district near Millennium Park and inside the ornamental cast-iron exterior of the Sullivan Center’s lower levels.

A 25-year-old employee attempted to stop the attacker from stealing when the attacker pulled a knife from his waistband and swung it at the employee, police said.

The employee suffered a laceration on his right arm and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police added.

The attacker fled the store but was quickly located and arrested by police, according to police.

The employee’s injuries are not life threatening and the store returned to normal operating hours Sunday, Target spokesperson Kayla Casteñada confirmed in a statement. But the attack is emblematic of a larger problem, she said.

“As demonstrated by this unfortunate incident, retail crime is an urgent issue that is increasingly impacting the team and guests at Target and other retailers,” Casteñada wrote.

The company is working with legislators, law enforcement and other retail stores to advocate for solutions to retail crime, she said. Retails stores create jobs, serve shoppers and are community hubs, she said.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safety of our stores and keep our doors open,” Casteñada wrote.