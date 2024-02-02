Employee injured in accidental shooting at adult entertainment club in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

An employee was hurt in an accidental shooting at an adult entertainment club in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

Pittsburgh police were called to Cheerleaders just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, first responders found a female employee who said she was going through her bag in the bathroom when her firearm accidentally discharged.

The employee was shot in the leg. She is in stable condition.

Police said the employee legally owned the firearm and no charges are expected.

