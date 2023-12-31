Employee injured in a shooting after a fight breaks out in parking lot, police say

One person was injured Saturday night in a shooting that took place outside of a Fresno restaurant.

Officers responded to the shooting that happened just after 11 p.m. at Kings Canyon Road and Willow Avenue after 14 rounds were detected on the department’s Shotspotter electronic activation.

When officers arrived, they discovered there was a disturbance inside the Yolo Sushi Bar & Karaoke.

Fresno police Lt. Leslie Williams said some of the people went outside where a fight broke out. A suspect then fired several shots in the parking lot.

Williams said one of the rounds went into the restaurant striking a 21-year-old employee in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

No suspect description was given, but officers were interviewing several witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to help determine what happened.

Williams said there were at least 100 people inside the restaurant.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

