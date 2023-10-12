Employee injured in shooting at Johnston auto dealership

An employee at a Johnston automobile dealership was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening, according to the Johnston police.

At about 5 p.m., the police went to City Limit Auto Sales at 760 Hartford Ave. regarding a shooting, according to Johnston Police Chief Mark A. Vieira.

The police learned that an employee had been shot and that the suspect fled before the police arrived, Vieira said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with an injury that's not considered life-threatening, according to Vieira.

The police say a suspect has not been identified, and there is no threat to public safety.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Johnston police: Suspect shot auto dealership employee, fled