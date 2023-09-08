Employee killed after being trapped in ‘workplace accident’ at Indiana County Quarry

A Ridge Limestone Quarry employee was killed after becoming trapped in what state police are calling a workplace accident Friday morning.

According to Indiana County dispatch, the call for a physical rescue came in just before 10:30 a.m. on Coleman Road in Young Township.

According to Pennsylvania state police in Indiana, the employee was originally trapped and first responders were initially called for a rescue.

The coroner was at the scene and will conduct an autopsy today, state police said.

State police also said this incident was a workplace accident and no foul play is suspected.

