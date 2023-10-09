Employee killed in deadly West Covina liquor store shooting

An employee was the victim of a deadly liquor store shooting in West Covina Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported at Big Bob’s Liquor and Market at about 8:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Puente Avenue.

Officers arrived to find the employee suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside the store.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been part of an armed robbery or attempted armed robbery.

The suspects were only described as two males.

They were believed to have fled the scene in a white SUV.

