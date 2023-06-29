Employee killed in Edmond Wingstop shooting, police searching for suspect

The Wingstop at 33rd and Broadway in Edmond, Oklahoma where an employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, June 29, 2023.

EDMOND — Police are looking for a shooter who killed one person late Wednesday at a Wingstop near 33rd and Broadway.

Police spokesperson Emily Ward said a man opened the restaurant's front door at about 10:30 p.m., stuck a gun-wielding hand inside and fired multiple rounds.

While five people were in the store at the time, only one — identified only as an employee — actually was hit by one or more rounds.

Ward confirmed that the employee ran to the store's rear after being shot, where he collapsed. Despite lifesaving attempts by responding officers, the employee died at the scene.

The shooter was still free Thursday, Ward confirmed.

She did not respond to questions about whether a search remained ongoing, whether video surveillance was being used by investigators to identify the shooter or what circumstances investigators were told may have led to the altercation.

The Wing Stop at 33rd and Broadway in Edmond, Oklahoma where an employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, June 29, 2023.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Edmond Wingstop employee killed in shooting, search ongoing for suspect