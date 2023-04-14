Employee leaves weapon inside elementary school bathroom, DeKalb County school official says

A lockdown was lifted at a DeKalb County school after a police investigation Thursday.

Dr. Tyra Harris-Thompson, the principal of Kingsley Elementary School, said a weapon was found in an adult restroom on campus.

After the gun was found, a lockdown was placed on the school, and district police responded to the scene.

The investigation revealed that the owner of the weapon was a school employee.

No students were involved in the situation.

District officials have not released the employee’s identity and whether or not they will be punished.

“This incident is another reminder of the DeKalb County School District’s ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign that encourages anyone who suspects any unsafe situation on campus to report it promptly to school staff or law enforcement,” Harris-Thompson wrote. “We want to thank our students and staff for their diligence and response to the lockdown. Please know that the safety of our entire Kingsley family remains our top priority.”

No one was injured during the incident.

