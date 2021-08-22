Employee of Marietta nursing home slapped elderly woman in her care, police say

Aug. 22—A former employee of an elder care facility in Marietta is charged with slapping a woman in her care so hard that the impact "shifted her tooth" and injured her lip, according to an arrest warrant.

Keyuda Jackson is charged with one felony count of exploiting a disabled or elderly person. The incident occurred on the morning of July 21, according to the warrant issued for Jackson's arrest on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Officials with the Signature HealthCARE facility on Tower Road, near Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, told the MDJ Jackson no longer works there.

"The employee you reference is no longer employed at the Facility," said Peggt King, chief creative officer Signature HealthCARE. "We are cooperating with law enforcement on a pending investigation and therefore cannot comment any further at this time."

The MDJ is working to get more information.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.