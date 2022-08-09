Employee at Meck Jail arrested after giving inmate contraband, authorities say

An employee working at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center was arrested Monday for bringing a cellphone to an inmate inside the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Samara Black, 26, was employed by Wellpath, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office’s resident health care services provider.

MSCO got information claiming Black was bringing contraband into the facility, so they decided to open an investigation.

State law prohibits incarcerated individuals from having a cellphone. It is also a felony for someone to provide a phone or other communications device to someone in custody at a local confinement facility.

“This type of illegal activity is not tolerated by any persons working inside the detention facility and such actions only compromise the safety of the many hard-working detention professionals who already face risks by the sheer nature of the profession,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “I applaud the efforts of MCSO staff and the cooperation of residents during this investigation.”

Black started as a discharge planner on June 19, 2020, and was terminated on Monday afternoon.

