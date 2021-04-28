Employee ‘modified salary,’ stole $50,000 from Pinellas insurance company, deputies say

Josh Fiallo, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

DUNEDIN — An employee at Avid Insurance Company was arrested Wednesday after an investigation unveiled she stole more than $50,000 from her employer, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Jayme Collman, 40, admitted to deputies that she began issuing herself “extra paychecks” beginning in January 2019, something she continued to do more frequently over time, deputies said. She told investigators her actions got to the point that she “modified her salary.”

Collman was an office manager for the company and was in charge of all payroll, deputies said. She was hired in March 2018, about nine months before she began issuing herself extra paychecks.

The investigation into Collman began after the insurance company discovered discrepancies with the payroll numbers while gathering documents to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan last year, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Collman faces one count of scheme to defraud an amount greater than $50,000, records show. She is being held at the Pinellas County Jail in lieu of a bail of $50,000.

Recommended Stories

  • Embattled Florida school superintendent offers to resign

    The South Florida school superintendent overseeing Parkland schools has offered to resign amid continuing criticism over the 2018 mass shooting there and a perjury charge from a statewide grand jury. Robert Runcie said late Tuesday he was willing to step down, just hours after he released a video statement saying he would be cleared of perjury and would not resign. The district’s top lawyer also said Tuesday night she would resign.

  • We’ve got chills watching Alicia Keys sing with her 10-year-old son

    This isn't the first time Egypt has given his mom a run for her money with his musical talent.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for claims Biden plans to brainwash kids by paying for preschool

    Greene blasted for being ‘an insane, bitter meathead that is full-blown Q and seditious’

  • Blinken says Turkey, others, should refrain from new purchases of Russian weapons

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Turkey and all U.S. allies on Wednesday should refrain from making further purchases of Russian weaponry, threatening the possibility of more sanctions. Frayed relations between NATO allies Turkey and the United States were further tested over the weekend after President Joe Biden recognized the 1915 Armenian massacres as genocide, infuriating Ankara. Speaking at a virtual event at Foreign Press Center (FPC), Blinken said given Biden's long-standing views on the Armenia issue, his decision was not and should not have been a surprise.

  • Six-round format announced for first NASCAR All-Star Race in Texas

    NASCAR joined Texas Motor Speedway officials Wednesday in announcing the format for the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race, unveiling a six-round, 100-lap bout for the Fort Worth track’s first hosting of the annual invitational event. The procedures for the June 13 non-points exhibition (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) were first revealed […]

  • Indians rush for vaccines as COVID-19 death toll passes 200,000

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin at the weekend as the country's toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. The second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming health facilities and crematoriums and prompting an increasingly urgent response from allies overseas sending equipment. The last 24 hours brought 360,960 new cases for the world's largest single-day total, taking India's tally of infections to nearly 18 million.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked after claiming inside knowledge that Kamala Harris is running the White House

    ‘She’s calling the shots here. I know this,’ Ms Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Tuesday. Twitter was not so sure

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Donald Trump’s portrait replaces Barack Obama’s at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

    Museum director Kim Sajet says there’s no moral test to be in the Portrait Gallery, ‘otherwise, nobody would be there’

  • New polls show Biden is riding high and Republicans don’t know how to bring him down

    As clear majorities of Americans approve of Mr Biden’s performance, the worst some Republicans can say about him is that he’s ‘bland’

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

    Alleged sex trafficker claims she is suffering sleep loss and ‘intimidation’ by jail guards

  • Dr Fauci says rich countries have failed India by focusing on themselves during Covid

    Chief medical adviser says situation is ‘tragic’ and Covaxx not enough

  • China kindergarten: Two children die in stabbing at Beiliu City

    Sixteen people have been wounded and police have arrested a male suspect, state media report.

  • NY Post Reporter Quits: I Was ‘Ordered’ to Write False Story About Kamala Harris

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/New York PostThe New York Post reporter whose byline was attached to a false story that kicked off a days-long right-wing media outrage cycle has quit.“Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” reporter Laura Italiano posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “The Kamala Harris story—an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against—was my breaking point. It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid—a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave.”Neither the New York tabloid nor Italiano immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.Last week, the Post published a story claiming federal officials were distributing Vice President Kamala Harris’ book Superheroes Are Everywhere “in welcome kits” to migrant children held in a temporary immigration facility at the Long Beach convention center in Southern California. The report, which appeared to be based on a single photograph spotted at the facility, was parroted in multiple segments on Fox News and blew up across conservative media. One reporter from Fox even posed a question about the book to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing last week.But within days, the story collapsed.NY Post Pulls Down Debunked Claim That Kamala Harris’ Book Was Given to Migrant KidsOn Tuesday, the Washington Post published a fact-check citing a Long Beach city spokesperson who said the facility only had a single copy of the book, which had been donated as part of a book and toy drive for migrant children.“The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a citywide book and toy drive that is ongoing to support the migrant children who are temporarily staying in Long Beach at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter,” city spokesman Kevin Lee told the Washington Post. “The book you reference is one of hundreds of books that have already been donated. The book was not purchased by HHS or the City.”As The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday, the Post quietly removed the false article, along with an item mentioning the Psaki exchange based on the incorrect reporting. Within hours, the paper reinstated both articles with a short editor’s note affixed to them. But by that point, the story already garnered massive blowback from critics online, prompting Italiano to publicly distance herself from the story and ultimately resign from the Murdoch-owned New York tabloid.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • As climate changes, study finds world's glaciers melting faster

    Nearly all of the world's glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published Wednesday that could impact future projections for ice loss. The study https://go.nature.com/2QBPCTm in the science journal Nature provides one of the most wide-ranging overviews yet of ice mass loss from about 220,000 glaciers around the world, a major source of sea level rise. Using high-resolution imagery from NASA's Terra satellite from between 2000 and 2019, a group of international scientists found that glaciers, with the exception of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets which were excluded from the study, lost an average of 267 gigatonnes of ice per year.

  • Jill Biden’s ‘virtual’ guest-list includes transgender teen, Dreamer and advocate for gun reform

    First Lady Jill Biden has invited five guests to virtually attend President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. Javier Quiroz Castro, a registered nurse from Mexico who lives in Houston, is recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme for people who arrived in the US with migrant families as children. Maria-Isabel Ballivian is the executive director of Virginia’s Annandale Christian Community for Action Child Development Center, which serves 200 at-risk children in Fairfax County, according to the White House.

  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping trolls Rudy Giuliani after FBI raid: ‘Wrong apartment’

    Agents removed electronic devices from apartment of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer

  • Trump is reportedly plotting to bring back MAGA rallies in May

    A source said Mr Trump “misses being off the A block” and calling shots from the White House