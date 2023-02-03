Employee of Mount Lebanon nursing home charged with sexually assaulting resident

A nursing home worker in Mount Lebanon is charged with sexual assault for what police say he did with a resident there.

Certified nurse assistant Solomon Rivers, 32, also known as Solomon Roberson, is charged with institutional sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a resident at Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness told police he performed a sex act on Rivers in the bathroom of his room.

Documents show the victim in this case has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old and is confined to a wheelchair.

According to the complaint, Rivers was interviewed multiple times and admitted to what happened saying “it went too far.”

People 11 News spoke to were disturbed by it.

“I find it weird that somebody thought that it was okay to do to another person when they know that they aren’t able to say anything back to them,” Jessica Berger said.

The report also says Rivers told police he would no longer “pursue a job in the healthcare field.”

It is unclear whether Rivers was fired from his position.

11 News reached out to management at the center over the phone and in-person. We were told no one there could speak with us and we’d have to try another day.

We also spoke with retired clinical social worker Vinceena Deiulus who says if you have a loved one in a nursing home and are worried about them being mistreated, there is something you can do.

“When you visit a person, when they know you’re there and around it changes the scenario of things. If they know you never show up? Not so much,” she said.

