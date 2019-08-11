The Employee Perks That Actually Work

By Krister Ungerbock

Ping-pong tables are not a recruitment strategy. Yet some members of leadership and human resource teams think setting up game rooms and throwing occasional pizza parties somehow make their organizations super attractive to potential talent. That's not the case.

Establish benefits that will actually matter to your employees, then share them with potential applicants you're recruiting to help turn them into new hires. It's tough enough to find good people: About half of human resource managers have job openings that are staying open longer than usual or that they can't fill because of a lack of qualified applicants.

When you do unearth gems, you want them to feel your strong culture from the first impression. Here are the perks you need to set up to attract new rock stars and how you can showcase them during the hiring process:

1. Hand out authority raises

At some point, raising paychecks no longer raises morale, and offering your star performers competitive wages won't be enough to keep them around. Giving them more autonomy through an authority raise can be the ideal solution, and increased autonomy can play a huge role in team success (Australian Leadership Foundation, 2016).

For current employees, consider giving your top dogs wider decision-making berths. Does a stellar sales director need the go-ahead to authorize discounts of more than $5,000? Up the amount to $10,000 to give her a bump in pride and control. And during interviews, turn the tables to let the candidates ask questions -- especially questions about salary, bonuses, and raises. This will show that you respect candidates' time and encourage curiosity. They'll also appreciate your openness on a typically taboo subject.

2. Provide a taste of luxury

Most people will never own a Porsche. But what if your company purchased a used Porsche to hand out when employees achieve exceptional successes? The talent would get to drive it for a weekend, showing off to family, friends, and neighbors. It would be a huge ego hike -- and a reason to talk up the company as a great place to work. Admittedly, a sports car or exotic Bentley convertible isn't a cheap investment. If that's not in the cards for your company, try something else, like giving successful employees a "blank check" gift card for dinner at an expensive restaurant in your city.

Either way, you're showing employees that you trust them and are giving them an experience they'll remember as a reward for their accomplishments. And while you can't let prospective employees test-drive a Mercedes, you can give them a tour. Like all exceptional tour guides, you should have a playbook of great ideas. For example, knock on the CEO's office door and facilitate an "impromptu" chat. How many initial interviews include a warm welcome from the C-suite?

3. Offer on-site fitness training



Healthy employees feel confident, tend to fight off sickness, and have improved stamina. Offer everyone on your team a comfortable place to work out with a treadmill and functional weight trainer. It will cost less than $5,000 and will immediately show your commitment.

Take it one step further by hiring a personal trainer to come to your facility for a few hours a week. Employees could meet with the trainer in groups or pairs, encouraging them to get fit while meeting people from other departments. It's a great way to facilitate connections across siloed verticals and hierarchies and to foster companywide camaraderie. Advertise gym and trainer access in every job description you post, and when candidates come in for interviews, ensure your company tour swings by the gym for a sneak peek.