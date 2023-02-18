Employee at Pioneer Square business stabs customers after verbal dispute

An employee at a business in Pioneer Square stabbed a man and injured the other after they entered the store and tried to buy items on Friday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle Police arrived around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Yesler Way, and found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his head. He was seen by the Seattle Fire Department and required no further medical care.

The other man also reported being stabbed but left before police got there.

According to officers, the two men tried to buy items at a nearby business. A verbal dispute broke out and the 20-year-old man working in the store pointed a gun at the men.

As the men were leaving the store, one of them knocked over a stand of merchandise, which caused the employee to confront them and start a fight.

The men left the store and crossed the street. The employee ran after the men while swinging a knife at them.

One of the men was struck in the head and the other man was likely stabbed but his injury is unknown.

Police recovered the knife and found two handguns in the business.

Officers arrested the employee on suspicion of assault and harassment. He will be booked into the King County Jail after medical treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries at Harborview Medical Center.



