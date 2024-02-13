Employee pistol-whipped during robbery of Overbrook business

An employee of Sky Spa in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood was pistol-whipped during a robbery on Monday evening.

First responders were called to the 2500 block of Library Road just before 7:50 p.m.

The female employee told police she was letting a customer out the door when two men wearing masks pushed their way inside the business.

The victim told police she saw one gun before she was hit in the head.

Three customers and four employees were inside the business at the time of the robbery, but they were all on a different floor and did not witness the attack.

It’s not clear what, if anything, was taken from the business at this time.

