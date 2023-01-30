Employee pleads guilty to stealing from residents of Miami Twp. senior living community

A woman accused of stealing from residents of a Miami Township senior living community in 2021 has pleaded guilty.

In May, June, July, and August 2021, twenty-one residents residents of the Wellington at Dayton Senior Living Community located on West Alex-Bell Road were victims of thefts and burglaries of jewelry and personal belongings, according to a social media post from the Miami Township Police Department.

>> UPDATE: 6-month-old twin subject of AMBER Alert in December dies; Family releases statement

Shawntia Barnes, an employee of the Wellington, was identified as the perpetrator, police said. She was indicted on 13 counts in August 2022.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office previously told News Center 7 that she sold or pawned the property she stole.

Barnes took a plea deal earlier this month and pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Three Counts of Burglary Felony 3rd Degree

One Count of Theft From the Elderly Felony 3rd Degree

Three Counts of Theft From the Elderly Felony 5th Degree

As part of her plea agreement, the remaining six counts her dismissed, according to court records filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Court records indicate Barnes has also been ordered to pay restitution to all victims in the case.

Barnes’ sentencing date is set for Feb. 2, 2023.



