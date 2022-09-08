Employee at RHOA star’s restaurant shoots co-worker, runs away, police say

An employee at the restaurant of a ‘Real Housewives’ star fire shots at another employee, according to South Fulton police.

The shooting occurred at Blaze Steak & Seafood off Cascade Road on Wednesday night. The restaurant is owned by ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

According to police, the two employees got into an altercation and one shot the other in the arm. The shooter then took off, police said.

The victim who was shot is expected to survive and was taken to an area hospital.

Police said they have the name of the suspect, but will not release it yet.

