Employee sexually assaulted coworker at Myrtle Beach job, not punished, lawsuit alleges

A former employee of a painting company in Myrtle Beach alleges in a lawsuit she was sexually assaulted by a coworker on the job, and he was never reprimanded.

The woman claims the accused admitted to the assault during her stint at Zepol Painting.

The suit names the company, the plaintiff’s supervisor and the accused as defendants. The accused is referred to as John Doe.

An email seeking comment Wednesday has not been returned by Zepol Painting.

The incident happened at The Patricia Grand on Ocean Boulevard on Dec. 3, 2021, according to the suit.

After the alleged assault, the plaintiff left the job site horrified. The next day, she told her supervisor about what had happened.

The supervisor interviewed John Doe, and he confessed to the act in front of her supervisor and the plaintiff, the suit states.

The suit, filed earlier this month, alleges the accused was not punished and still works for the company.

The defendants “failed to take actions to prevent future women from being placed in similar circumstances of danger,” according to the suit.